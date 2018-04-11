Embers (CRYPTO:MBRS) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Embers (CURRENCY:MBRS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Embers token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and IDEX. Over the last week, Embers has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Embers has a market cap of $782,122.00 and $731.00 worth of Embers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00790017 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014411 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00174229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00064743 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Embers Token Profile

Embers’ genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. Embers’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,998,555 tokens. Embers’ official website is embermine.com. Embers’ official Twitter account is @TheEmbermine. The Reddit community for Embers is /r/Embermine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Embers Token Trading

Embers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Embers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Embers must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Embers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Embers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.