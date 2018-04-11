EMCORE Co. (EMKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.01 Million

Analysts expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to announce sales of $22.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. EMCORE posted sales of $32.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year sales of $22.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $106.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $105.84 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on EMCORE from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 49,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $348,425.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 206,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in EMCORE by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 205,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in EMCORE by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 111,620 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMKR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 157,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.12, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.37. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing indium phosphide (InP) optical chips, components, subsystems and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market. The Company focuses on linear fiber optic transmission technology. The Company operates through Fiber Optics segment.

