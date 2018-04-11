EMCORE Co. (EMKR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have commented on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on EMCORE from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.37.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. EMCORE’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other EMCORE news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 49,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $348,425.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. State Street Corp raised its position in EMCORE by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 53,356 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in EMCORE by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 95,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/emcore-co-emkr-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing indium phosphide (InP) optical chips, components, subsystems and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market. The Company focuses on linear fiber optic transmission technology. The Company operates through Fiber Optics segment.

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.