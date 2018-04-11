Empire (EMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Empire (TSE:EMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$24.85 on Wednesday. Empire has a 12-month low of C$22.38 and a 12-month high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.98 billion. Empire had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

