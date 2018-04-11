Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $545,000 Position in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Employers were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Employers by 33.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,337.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.50. Employers had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

In other news, EVP John P. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Nelson sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $115,893.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,425.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $389,356. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

EIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

