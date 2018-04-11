Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Employers worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. 73,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,798. The stock has a market cap of $1,326.22, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.00. Employers Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.50. Employers had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. analysts expect that Employers Holdings Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

EIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Employers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, EVP John P. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Nelson sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $115,893.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,425.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $389,356. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

