Edenor (NYSE:EDN) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.21

News articles about Edenor (NYSE:EDN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Edenor earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.9745233981412 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edenor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edenor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Santander downgraded Edenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Edenor stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,020. Edenor has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2,566.88, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.66.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/empresa-distribuidora-y-cmrz-nrt-edn-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated.html.

Edenor Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996.

Receive News & Ratings for Edenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.