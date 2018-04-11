Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.73. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In related news, Treasurer Paul J. Mellett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $778,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. East Coast Asset Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 80,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,713. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $95.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,582.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.07 and a beta of 1.07.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

