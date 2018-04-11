Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ) Position Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,542 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Enbridge Energy Management worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Energy Management by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 184,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Enbridge Energy Management by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Energy Management by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Energy Management by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EEQ opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Enbridge Energy Management LLC has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $824.35, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EEQ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann cut shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge Energy Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.60.

WARNING: “Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ) Position Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/enbridge-energy-management-llc-eeq-position-cut-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc.html.

About Enbridge Energy Management

Enbridge Energy Management, LLC, through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.