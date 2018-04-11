Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Encana worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Encana by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Encana by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Encana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 296,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Encana by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encana by 67.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECA opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10,603.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Encana Corp has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Encana had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 6.25%. equities research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Encana declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Encana in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Encana in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $26,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,345.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $267,185. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

