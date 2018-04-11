Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Endologix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray reissued an overweight rating on shares of Endologix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endologix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on shares of Endologix and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Endologix from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELGX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.28. 16,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Endologix has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $346.62, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Endologix had a negative net margin of 36.65% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Endologix will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 16.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

