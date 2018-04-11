Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $4,155,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,391,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $3,429,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,603 shares of company stock valued at $25,589,717 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $137.47. 1,352,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,544. The firm has a market cap of $28,850.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $92.90 and a twelve month high of $143.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.45 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

