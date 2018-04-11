Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Enduro Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Enduro Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 38.0% annually over the last three years. Enduro Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Enduro Royalty Trust to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Shares of NDRO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 39,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,920. Enduro Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $115.50, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enduro Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th.

About Enduro Royalty Trust

Enduro Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

