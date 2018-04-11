Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.32

Media headlines about Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enduro Royalty Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.1303690810394 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enduro Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

NYSE NDRO opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Enduro Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $115.50, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Enduro Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Enduro Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 188.46%.

Enduro Royalty Trust Company Profile

Enduro Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

