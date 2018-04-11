Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 596,983 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Enel Chile worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 593,235 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Enel Chile by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,311,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after buying an additional 471,603 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enel Chile by 130.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 354,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 200,872 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Enel Chile by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 148,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 563,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,405. Enel Chile SA – has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/enel-chile-sa-enic-shares-sold-by-westwood-holdings-group-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA is a Chile-based electricity utility company. The Company, through its combined entities and affiliates, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity businesses. The Company’s segments include Generation, Distribution, and Other businesses and intercompany transaction adjustments.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.