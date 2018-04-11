Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund (TSE:HPF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund (TSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

HPF stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.23. 42,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,339. Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$5.79.

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund Company Profile

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

