Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund (TSE:HPF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund (TSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE HPF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,892. Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$5.79.

About Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

