Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) Receives $21.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer Equity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETE. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer Equity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Equity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Energy Transfer Equity by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 9,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Equity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Equity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. 3,263,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,743,190. Energy Transfer Equity has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,036.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Energy Transfer Equity had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Equity will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer Equity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Energy Transfer Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.99%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) Receives $21.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/energy-transfer-equity-lp-ete-receives-21-33-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Energy Transfer Equity

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and Sunoco LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company’s segments include Investment in ETP, including the consolidated operations of ETP; Investment in Sunoco LP, including the consolidated operations of Sunoco LP; Investment in Lake Charles LNG, including the operations of Lake Charles LNG, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.