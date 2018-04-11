Engie (ENGI) Given a €14.93 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a €14.93 ($18.43) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs set a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.30 ($17.65) price objective on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($18.52) price objective on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS set a €15.00 ($18.52) price objective on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.38 ($18.99).

Shares of ENGI opened at €13.54 ($16.72) on Tuesday. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($15.01) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($18.72).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

