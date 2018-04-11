Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Hits $74.73 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $74.73 million and $9.78 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00001427 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007437 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00858092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002987 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014377 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00172085 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00061422 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin's launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,192,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is www.enjin.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin is a decentralized platform that wants to manage, distribute, and trade virtual goods. Giving gamers and content creators a new model of virtual ownership. Enjin Coin platform is made for the game industry. SDKs for multiple languages, wallets and payment platforms will be available and completely open-source. “

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, EtherDelta, Cryptopia, Livecoin, HitBTC, Tidex and COSS. It is not currently possible to buy Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

