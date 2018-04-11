Reviewing Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) & EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE: FGP) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Ferrellgas Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Ferrellgas Partners pays out -72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EnLink Midstream pays out -2,080.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ferrellgas Partners and EnLink Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 1 2 0 0 1.67 EnLink Midstream 1 11 1 0 2.00

Ferrellgas Partners currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.73%. EnLink Midstream has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.11%. Given Ferrellgas Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ferrellgas Partners is more favorable than EnLink Midstream.

Volatility & Risk

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and EnLink Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.93 billion 0.16 -$54.20 million ($0.55) -5.76 EnLink Midstream $5.74 billion 0.46 $212.80 million ($0.05) -289.00

EnLink Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrellgas Partners. EnLink Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrellgas Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and EnLink Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -4.54% N/A -2.98% EnLink Midstream 3.71% 0.23% 0.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EnLink Midstream beats Ferrellgas Partners on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2017, it operated 61 service centers and 789 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products; sale of gas grills, grilling tools and accessories, patio heaters, fireplace and garden accessories, mosquito traps, and other outdoor products; and treatment and disposal of salt water generated from crude oil production, as well as in the sale of crude oil. In addition, it operates salt water disposal wells in the Eagle Ford shale region of south Texas; and provides crude oil transportation and logistics services under the Bridger Logistics brand name. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.

