EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of EnLink Midstream Partners worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 313,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENLK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

ENLK stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,719. The company has a market cap of $4,634.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. EnLink Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.51%. analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/enlink-midstream-partners-lp-enlk-stake-lifted-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system-updated-updated-updated.html.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners LP provides integrated midstream services across natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL commodities. It focuses on gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine services and marketing, to producers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil and condensate.

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.