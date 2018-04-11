Ennis (EBF) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ennis (NYSE:EBF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.85% of Ennis worth $36,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Ennis by 66.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 53,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ennis by 34.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ennis by 7.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Ennis by 45.5% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 56,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ennis by 146.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 692,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 411,949 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ennis stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Ennis has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $503.25, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, and Independent Printing brand names.

