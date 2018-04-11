Enova International Inc (ENVA) Receives $23.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENVA. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $730.17, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. Enova International has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $243.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.97 million. Enova International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 25,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Kaplan sold 19,222 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $442,298.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,498. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Enova International by 38.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Enova International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enova International by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enova International by 43.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

