EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm presently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of ENQUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 5.30. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Heather/Broom, Thistle/Deveron, the Dons area, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Alma/Galia, and Scolty/Crathes; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the producing Alba oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

