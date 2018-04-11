Enstar Gr (ESGR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $213.05 on Friday. Enstar Gr has a 52-week low of $180.50 and a 52-week high of $237.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4,119.80, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Gr had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Gr by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Gr by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Gr by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Gr by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Gr during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Gr Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

