Entercom Communications (ETM) Chairman Purchases $1,213,750.00 in Stock

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,213,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 5,636,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,734,269.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ETM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,428. Entercom Communications has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,295.42, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Entercom Communications had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $246.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Entercom Communications will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 160,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

ETM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

