Entergy (ETR) Announces $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Entergy has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entergy to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 123,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,106. The company has a market cap of $14,273.63, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47. Entergy has a 1 year low of $71.95 and a 1 year high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 3.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $39,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alyson M. Mount sold 10,396 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $816,086.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Entergy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.85.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

