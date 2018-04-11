Analyzing Lionsgate (LGF.B) and Entravision Communications (EVC)

Entravision Communications (NYSE: EVC) and Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.B) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Entravision Communications and Lionsgate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entravision Communications 32.89% 59.55% 24.48% Lionsgate 10.22% 9.59% 2.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Entravision Communications and Lionsgate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entravision Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lionsgate 0 2 4 0 2.67

Entravision Communications currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.33%. Lionsgate has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. Given Entravision Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entravision Communications is more favorable than Lionsgate.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entravision Communications and Lionsgate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entravision Communications $536.03 million 0.81 $176.29 million $1.73 2.80 Lionsgate $3.20 billion 1.06 $14.80 million N/A N/A

Entravision Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lionsgate.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Entravision Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Lionsgate shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Entravision Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Entravision Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Lionsgate pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Entravision Communications pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entravision Communications has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Entravision Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Entravision Communications has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. It owns and operates television stations that broadcast drama shows, talk shows, novelas, entertainment magazines, news magazines, national news, specials, late news, children's programs, sports, reality, comedy shows, and movies. The company also owns and operates radio stations that broadcast advertising, news, traffic, weather, promotions, and community events. In addition, it operates a proprietary technology and data platform that delivers digital advertising solutions in various advertising formats. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and/or operated 54 primary television stations located primarily in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington, D.C.; and 49 operational radio stations consisting of 38 FM and 11 AM in 18 markets located primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

