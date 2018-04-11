TheStreet Downgrades Entravision Communications (EVC) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.02, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,076,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,271,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 171,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,585,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 725,252 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,015,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 209,075 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 373.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,499 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TheStreet Downgrades Entravision Communications (EVC) to C” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/entravision-communication-evc-downgraded-to-c-at-thestreet-updated-updated.html.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.