Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699,515 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 3.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Santander cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $50,759.94, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 8.63%. equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous special dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/envestnet-asset-management-inc-acquires-42173-shares-of-banco-bilbao-vizcaya-argentaria-sa-bbva-updated-updated.html.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.