Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $105.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1176 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd.

WARNING: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF (GBIL)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/envestnet-asset-management-inc-buys-new-holdings-in-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-etf-gbil.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.