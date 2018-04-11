Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,261 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,597 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 30,261 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $182,768.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev has a 1 year low of $101.21 and a 1 year high of $126.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Anheuser-Busch InBev’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Jefferies Group set a $134.00 price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev from $106.68 to $98.72 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.19 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.02.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

