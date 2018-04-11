Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 181,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6,278.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.71 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

