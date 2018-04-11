Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,445 Shares of W. W. Grainger (GWW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. W. Grainger were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. W. Grainger by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. W. Grainger by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of W. W. Grainger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of W. W. Grainger by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its position in shares of W. W. Grainger by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other W. W. Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $26,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,971.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $5,752,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,758 shares of company stock worth $7,911,638 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW opened at $292.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16,083.74, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. W. W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $298.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. W. W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that W. W. Grainger will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of W. W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of W. W. Grainger from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W. W. Grainger from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of W. W. Grainger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.85.

W. W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

