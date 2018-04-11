Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $35,519.42, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9917 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

