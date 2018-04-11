Envirostar (EVI) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Envirostar (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $36.65 on Monday. Envirostar has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

Envirostar (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Envirostar had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $36.14 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envirostar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,834,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envirostar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envirostar by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envirostar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envirostar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000.

About Envirostar

EnviroStar, Inc, through its subsidiary, Steiner-Atlantic Corp., distributes commercial and industrial laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers manufactured by others; supplies replacement parts and accessories, and provides maintenance services to its customers, and designs and plans turnkey laundry, dry cleaning and boiler systems for its institutional, retail, industrial and commercial customers.

