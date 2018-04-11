Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) Position Lifted by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envision Healthcare were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

EVHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $46.00 price target on Envision Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on Envision Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of Envision Healthcare stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4,569.76, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. Envision Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Envision Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. analysts expect that Envision Healthcare will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envision Healthcare Company Profile

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

