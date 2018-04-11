Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Media stories about Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Envision Healthcare earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5749842717814 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of EVHC stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. 2,360,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,514. Envision Healthcare has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4,676.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Envision Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Envision Healthcare will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $46.00 target price on Envision Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envision Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray began coverage on Envision Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

