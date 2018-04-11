Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Stake in Envision Healthcare (EVHC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Envision Healthcare were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,028,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,462,000 after acquiring an additional 487,314 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 917,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,238,000 after acquiring an additional 92,339 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the third quarter worth $131,987,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 655,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period.

NYSE EVHC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Envision Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4,676.17, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Envision Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Envision Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Envision Healthcare will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVHC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Envision Healthcare to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Envision Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

