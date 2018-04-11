EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “EOG Resources holds premium acreages in the Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford oil shale plays in the United States where it has identified 17,000 premium wells that could lend access to almost 11.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent estimated potential reserves. In the Eagle Ford alone, EOG identified 7,200 locations that will drive the firm’s oil production. Shares of EOG have gained 3.4% over the last year, outperforming the industry, which has declined 17% over the same period. Meanwhile, the company continues to lower its well drilling and exploration expenses. However, the declining cash and cash equivalents is a drag for the company. Additionally, the company has its primary focus on the North American shale plays, where business is highly competitive. Hence, lack of exposure to international resources might pose a problem in the long-run.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EOG. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $107.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58,980.41, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 4.47%. research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $1,750,691.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 424,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 251,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $120,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,303 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,288,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $124,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

