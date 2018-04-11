EOS (EOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.58 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 39.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, EOS has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and approximately $1.95 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS token can currently be bought for about $8.36 or 0.00120672 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, CoolCoin, Bit-Z and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033957 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001250 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,653,114 tokens. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. “

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ChaoEX, Exrates, Bithumb, IDEX, CoolCoin, Bit-Z, EtherDelta, Kucoin, Liqui, Bibox, EXX, BtcTrade.im, OEX, Binance, ZB.COM, Coinrail, Cobinhood, YoBit, Mercatox, Kraken, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin, OKEx, Huobi, Bitfinex, COSS, Gate.io and Tidex. It is not possible to buy EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

