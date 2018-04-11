EOS Trading Up 39.3% This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One EOS token can currently be bought for $7.96 or 0.00115396 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, BigONE, Binance and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $6.26 billion and approximately $1.23 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001255 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EOS Token Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,625,237 tokens. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. “

EOS Token Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, YoBit, IDEX, ZB.COM, Livecoin, OEX, Kucoin, CoolCoin, Kraken, Bibox, Tidex, BtcTrade.im, Cobinhood, Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, COSS, Bit-Z, Huobi, Mercatox, Binance, Bithumb, Liqui, EtherDelta, Bitfinex, OKEx, BigONE, EXX and ChaoEX. It is not presently possible to buy EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.