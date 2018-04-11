EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.60 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One EOS token can now be purchased for approximately $7.11 or 0.00102711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Tidex, Kucoin and Liqui. During the last week, EOS has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $5.60 billion and approximately $848.47 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032747 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001259 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EOS Token Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,602,259 tokens. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. “

EOS Token Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Liqui, Kucoin, OpenLedger DEX, EtherDelta, Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z, COSS, YoBit, Tidex, Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, OEX, Livecoin, Mercatox, Kraken, Bibox, EXX, OKEx, ZB.COM, Coinrail, Exrates, Bitfinex and CoolCoin. It is not currently possible to buy EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.