ePlus (PLUS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of ePlus worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 17,973 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,187.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,473 shares of company stock worth $1,631,772 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ePlus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. ePlus has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,062.19, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.15.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. ePlus had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $342.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. equities analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

