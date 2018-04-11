Castleark Management LLC Raises Position in EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.06% of EQT Midstream Partners worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQT Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in EQT Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in EQT Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQM stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.28. 373,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,151. EQT Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4,560.12, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.27). EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that EQT Midstream Partners will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EQM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. EQT Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Castleark Management LLC Raises Position in EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/eqt-midstream-partners-lp-eqm-shares-bought-by-castleark-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.