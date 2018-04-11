Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.14 Million Stake in Equinix (EQIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $988,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.92, for a total value of $261,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,019.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,999 shares of company stock worth $16,487,201. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $515.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $515.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.67.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $405.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Equinix has a 52-week low of $370.79 and a 52-week high of $495.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32,249.00, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. analysts predict that Equinix will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $2.28 dividend. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

