Webster Bank to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (WBS)

Webster Bank (NYSE:WBS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 1st, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Bank’s FY2019 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Webster Bank (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Webster Bank had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $270.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Webster Bank in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS began coverage on shares of Webster Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Webster Bank from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Bank in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. Webster Bank has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $5,044.00, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Webster Bank by 1,858.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Webster Bank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 472,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Bank by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Webster Bank by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Webster Bank news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $169,973.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Becker sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $274,570.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,104.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,272 shares of company stock valued at $629,959 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Webster Bank

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

