Ergomed (ERGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Ergomed (LON:ERGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 300 ($4.24) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, N+1 Singer reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Ergomed in a report on Friday, December 15th.

ERGO stock traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 195.60 ($2.76). 13,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,490. Ergomed has a 52 week low of GBX 165 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 225 ($3.18).

In other news, insider Peter George purchased 500,000 shares of Ergomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £950,000 ($1,342,756.18).

About Ergomed

Ergomed plc provides clinical research, and drug development and safety services in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers clinical development, trial management, and pharmacovigilance services for pharmaceutical and generics companies, as well as small and mid-sized drug development companies.

