Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases £249.90 in Stock

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Eric G. Hutchinson bought 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £249.90 ($353.22).

Shares of SPT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 123.40 ($1.74). The stock had a trading volume of 379,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Spirent Communications Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 131 ($1.85).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.33 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 134 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 128.11 ($1.81).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc enables service provider networks, data centers, enterprise information technology (IT), mobile communications, connected vehicles or the Internet of Things to communicate and collaborate. The Company’s segments include Networks & Applications, Wireless & Service Positioning and Service Assurance.

